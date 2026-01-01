Cold start to the new year

Happy New Year! We had our clipper system move through early this morning but it was in and out of here faster than the ball drop. Now that the snow has moved out, it's time for the colder air.

Thanks to the northerly winds today, temperatures only reach the low 30s but we do see decreasing clouds.

Friday-Sunday will all be pretty similar with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Average high is 40 so we will be a few degrees below that.

Good news is, a nice warm up is on the way for next week. Models showing 40s and 50s by next weekend!

THIS MORNING

Quick burst of snow

Cold

Low: 26

TODAY

Dec Clouds

Cold

High: 33

TONIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 23

FRIDAY

Chilly

Partly cloudy

High: 37

