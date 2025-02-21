Cold start but warmer temps on the way

You'll need a heavy coat again this morning, as temperatures are down around 10 degree with wind chills flirting with negative numbers.

The good news is we’ll occasionally see some sunshine today, but it won’t be completely sunny. Also, for the first time since Sunday, the afternoon high will climb above 20°, topping out in the low 30s.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week as a weather pattern shift occurs.

It will stay dry into the weekend, but clouds will come and go. Temperatures will rise each day, but winds will shift significantly heading into Monday. This means the FC Cincinnati home opener at 7:30 p.m. will be cold.

THIS MORNING

Frigid

Dry

Low: 13

TODAY

Cold

Mostly Sunny

High: 31

TONIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 16

TOMORROW

Warmer

Partly Sunny

High: 36

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========