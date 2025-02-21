Watch Now
Cold start but warmer temps on the way

Finally back in the 30s today
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Very cold weather, cold air breath
You'll need a heavy coat again this morning, as temperatures are down around 10 degree with wind chills flirting with negative numbers.

FRIDAY 7AM

The good news is we’ll occasionally see some sunshine today, but it won’t be completely sunny. Also, for the first time since Sunday, the afternoon high will climb above 20°, topping out in the low 30s.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week as a weather pattern shift occurs.

It will stay dry into the weekend, but clouds will come and go. Temperatures will rise each day, but winds will shift significantly heading into Monday. This means the FC Cincinnati home opener at 7:30 p.m. will be cold.

THIS MORNING
Frigid
Dry
Low: 13

TODAY
Cold
Mostly Sunny
High: 31

TONIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cold
Low: 16

TOMORROW
Warmer
Partly Sunny
High: 36

