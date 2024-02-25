Cold start but big warm up on the way

The cold this morning may feel like a shock to many, since we are in the midst of one of the warmest Februaries ever in Cincinnati, but it is a reminder that we are indeed still in winter.

This morning will be the coldest temps we see over the next 10 days. On top of the cold, the winds will shift to the south and pick up to around 5 to 10 mph. That still creates a chill of 14° as you head out to Sunday service.

The saving grace is the southerly winds. That allows us to warm up quickly after the sun rises. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 50s for most communities as those southerly winds at 15 mph pull up more unseasonably warm air. Skies will stay sunny most of the day as well, leading to a great day!

Even more warmth pushes in for Monday as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s, which is around 20-degrees above the seasonal norm. While Monday stays dry, rain showers will move in ahead of a low pressures system on Tuesday. High temperatures will likely make the upper 60s for much of the Tri-State on Tuesday. We could even have a few Thunderstorms as well. Nothing as of right now looks to be severe, but watch from some strong winds. Non-thunderstorm related wind gusts are expected to climb towards 35 to 40 mph.

TODAY

Mostly sunshine

Warmer

High: 56

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 41

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Even Warmer

High: 66

