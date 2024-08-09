Cold front ushers in much cooler air

Waking up this morning It will still be a little humid but that will be changing throughout the day. We start off around 70 and climb to the mid 80s for a high.

Baron Cold front

Unlike yesterday, we will remain sunny for pretty much the entire day now that Debby has pushed further up the east coast. Humidity will slowly drop for most of the day but still be noticeable.

This is thanks to the big cold front that moved in this morning and ushers in much cooler air this evening.

Baron Out the door

Tonight we drop down to the low 50s for some and that’s the start of a fall like weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday top out in the upper 70s or right at 80. But dew points will be low! We will string together several cool mornings and afternoons below average. Rain chances look minimal for now, nothing in the next few days.

Baron Weekend

MORNING RUSH

Clear

Slightly Humid

Low: 70

TODAY

Sunny

Seasonable

High: 85

TONIGHT

Clear

Cool

Low: 58

SATURDAY

Sunny

Cooler

High: 79

