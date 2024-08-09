Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold front ushers in much cooler air

One more day of humidity before a gorgeous weekend takes shape
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Swimming pool side
Posted
and last updated

Waking up this morning It will still be a little humid but that will be changing throughout the day. We start off around 70 and climb to the mid 80s for a high.

Cold front
Cold front

Unlike yesterday, we will remain sunny for pretty much the entire day now that Debby has pushed further up the east coast. Humidity will slowly drop for most of the day but still be noticeable.
This is thanks to the big cold front that moved in this morning and ushers in much cooler air this evening.

Out the door
Out the door

Tonight we drop down to the low 50s for some and that’s the start of a fall like weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday top out in the upper 70s or right at 80. But dew points will be low! We will string together several cool mornings and afternoons below average. Rain chances look minimal for now, nothing in the next few days.

Weekend
Weekend

MORNING RUSH
Clear
Slightly Humid
Low: 70

TODAY
Sunny
Seasonable
High: 85

TONIGHT
Clear
Cool
Low: 58

SATURDAY
Sunny
Cooler
High: 79

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk