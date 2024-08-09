Cold front ushers in much cooler air

Waking up this morning It will still be a little humid but that will be changing throughout the day. We start off around 70 and climb to the mid 80s for a high.
Unlike yesterday, we will remain sunny for pretty much the entire day now that Debby has pushed further up the east coast. Humidity will slowly drop for most of the day but still be noticeable.
This is thanks to the big cold front that moved in this morning and ushers in much cooler air this evening.
Tonight we drop down to the low 50s for some and that’s the start of a fall like weekend.
Both Saturday and Sunday top out in the upper 70s or right at 80. But dew points will be low! We will string together several cool mornings and afternoons below average. Rain chances look minimal for now, nothing in the next few days.
MORNING RUSH
Clear
Slightly Humid
Low: 70
TODAY
Sunny
Seasonable
High: 85
TONIGHT
Clear
Cool
Low: 58
SATURDAY
Sunny
Cooler
High: 79
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports