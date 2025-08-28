Cold front passes today, when and where we could see rainfall

We've had some picture-perfect and enjoyable weather days. We'll have a nice day again, but there is a rain chance we need to break down for this afternoon.

A cold front is moving through the Ohio Valley today. This Canadian-born system isn't overly robust. The last few days, it looked like we wouldn't even see rainfall today. However, the latest weather models from over the last 24 hours have begun to indicate a few showers passing this afternoon.

When it comes to temperatures, we'll start in the mid to low 50s and warm to 77 this afternoon. The sky starts mostly sunny, and then clouds will build in the early afternoon. This is also when we'll see isolated showers passing through the Tri-State. Our best timing window is from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. If you live north of the Ohio River, you'll see the best chance for this rainfall. All this being said, rain is not guaranteed in all towns and it won't amount to much.

The sky will be mostly clear again tonight with a low of 77 degrees.

Temperatures are back to the upper 70s on Friday. We'll see plenty of morning sunshine and then partly sunny conditions for the afternoon. If you are hitting the road for Labor Day weekend, the region is dry and rain-free.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 75 degrees.

Sunday is another ideal day. We'll top out at 78 degrees with a mostly sunny sky. When fireworks start on Sunday evening, temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool and dry

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 54

