Cold front passes today but do we see rain?

Our only weather feature of the week, a cold front, will pass through the Tri-State today but it's going to provide almost no rainfall.
Temperatures start in the upper 50s with a mostly clear sky. Clouds will increase this afternoon as temperatures rise to the low 80s. The cold front will come from the north and dip south through the Tri-State this evening. If we see any rain, it will be a tiny, isolated shower. More than likely, you won't see rain today. Which means our very high pollen levels will stay that way.
But this cold front does change the temperature! Thursday morning starts at 51 and only warms to 70. it will be a mostly sunny and refreshing day!
Friday is ideal with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 74. Saturday is a repeat forecast.
While there are some minor rain chances over the holiday weekend on Sunday and Monday, that rain chance is still below 20% on both days. Highs will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s by Memorial Day Monday.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 57
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
Slight evening rain chance
High: 82
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cooler
Low: 51
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Cooler
High: 70
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 48
