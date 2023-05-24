Cold front passes today but do we see rain?

Our only weather feature of the week, a cold front, will pass through the Tri-State today but it's going to provide almost no rainfall.

Temperatures start in the upper 50s with a mostly clear sky. Clouds will increase this afternoon as temperatures rise to the low 80s. The cold front will come from the north and dip south through the Tri-State this evening. If we see any rain, it will be a tiny, isolated shower. More than likely, you won't see rain today. Which means our very high pollen levels will stay that way.

Jennifer Ketchmark Weak cold front this evening



But this cold front does change the temperature! Thursday morning starts at 51 and only warms to 70. it will be a mostly sunny and refreshing day!

Friday is ideal with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 74. Saturday is a repeat forecast.

While there are some minor rain chances over the holiday weekend on Sunday and Monday, that rain chance is still below 20% on both days. Highs will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s by Memorial Day Monday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Slight evening rain chance

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Cooler

High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 48

