Cold front brings rain chances Monday afternoon

We are still waiting for a cold front to move into the Tri-State so today's forecast will be another warm one with highs in the low 80s. But there is finally a rain chance to consider!
A cold front will be positioned to our west this afternoon and spotty showers should start moving into our western locations after 4 p.m. But it looks like the best chances for scattered showers and isolated storms will come in after 8 p.m. for much of the area.
Rain is likely and widespread overnight. We aren't expecting severe weather in the overnight hours, just light to moderate rain and an overcast sky. The low only cools to 61.
Scattered showers will still be around Tuesday morning as we head out to work and school. This could linger until around the noon hour in our eastern locations before all moisture moves out and clouds start to decrease. The evening drive on Tuesday will be dry with a high of 76 degrees.
The forecast turns warm again on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to low 80s!
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 65
MONDAY
Clouds increase
Evening showers and storms
High: 82
MONDAY NIGHT
Rain likely
Staying mild
Low: 61
TUESDAY
Morning showers
Drying out around midday
High: 76
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 56
