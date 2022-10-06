Cold front brings a large temperature drop soon

We are looking at another mild afternoon in the Tri-State but enjoy it while it lasts because a BIG drop in temperatures will take over very soon.

Thursday morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 40s. It's noticeably warmer than the last few mornings. The sky will stay mostly cloudy until the early afternoon and this is also the time frame that we could see a few passing showers. This rain chance is at 20% or less, but a lot of locations will not get rain today. We'll top out at 76 this afternoon as the sky turns partly cloudy.

Today's cold front is bringing in much colder air but you won't notice it right away on Friday. Friday morning actually starts mild with a low of 50.

But then the cold air hits! We'll barely warm on Friday. The sky will be partly cloudy tomorrow with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph and a high of only 60 degrees.

Frost is then the talk for both Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop to 37 both nights and this means that we'll likely see frost across much of the Tri-State. If you have more sensitive plants that you want to keep going, either bring them inside or cover them up!

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday morning lows



Despite the cold nighttime temperatures, the weekend will be dry and mostly sunny. Saturday we'll hit 59 and Sunday we warm to 66.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 49

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

A few isolated showers

High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Still mild

Low: 50

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Much cooler

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Frost possible

Low: 38

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========