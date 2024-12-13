Watch Now
Cold end to work week with rain for part of the weekend

Gloomy today, rain tomorrow
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Very Cold
It's another chilly start, with temperatures in the low 20s as you head out the door. It's not quite as windy as yesterday, so it feels a bit better.

We start the day with some sunshine but can expect mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. Temperatures will remain below average this afternoon, climbing only to the upper 30s, with a chance of reaching 40.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper 20s. Overall, Saturday should be decent. Expect partly sunny skies for most of the day, with afternoon temperatures around 50. Once the sun sets and we move into the evening, rain will move in. This will last overnight and into Sunday. With temperatures again around 50, it won't be ideal for outdoor activities, as rain will be intermittent.

