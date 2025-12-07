Cold continues, then rain midweek

A wintry mix is possible early, mainly north. Clouds dominate the day with highs near 42. Colder mornings return this week, with rain arriving by midweek.

A weak area of low pressure will move through the Ohio Valley today, bringing the chance for a wintry mix early this morning. Most of us should stay dry, but far northern spots could see a very light dusting of snow. Any travel impacts are expected to stay minimal.

Much colder days on the horizon through mid-December! Overnights are expected to drop to near single digits by the weekend and highs around 20. #wcpo

COLD OUTLOOK pic.twitter.com/wJYo3NJK6E — KJ Jacobs (@KJJacobsWeather) December 7, 2025

Clouds will stick around through the afternoon with highs warming to near 42, which is still below average for this time of year. There is also a slight chance for a few rain showers.

The cold air is not going anywhere. Below average temperatures will be the theme heading into the work week, with morning lows dropping into the upper teens and low 20s for Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday looks to be our mildest day of the week, with temperatures reaching the mid 40s. The trade off will be rain, which could fall through much of the day.

SUNDAY

AM wintry mix chance

Mostly cloudy

High: 42

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Few flurries late

Low: 20

MONDAY

Cloudy start

AM flurries

High: 30

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Calm

Low: 19

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========