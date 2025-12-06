Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cold continues, more snow possible this weekend

Rain & snow chances
Terry Helmer
Posted
and last updated

Another cold start to the day with temperatures dipping into the 20s and a mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday will stay overcast from morning to evening. A few flurries are possible later in the day, but there's no need to worry about anything major. Expect a chilly day with highs in the mid-30s.

Sunday brings more clouds, but the forecast becomes a bit trickier. An area of low pressure will slide through the Ohio Valley, bringing the chance for a wintry mix on Sunday morning.

Toy Team 9 Forecast
The latest weather data this morning points to mostly rain for northern Kentucky, with the potential for some wet snow in our northern counties. Even if you see snowflakes, amounts look very light, and travel impacts should stay low. Afternoon temperatures near 40.

Rain and snow chances Sunday
One thing to note, any lingering moisture on Sunday evening could transition to snow by the evening as temperatures drop.

It is a good idea to check back in with this forecast as we move through the weekend. The models have been back and forth all week on the details for Sunday, and there is still room for change. I will keep you updated as new information comes in.

Cold air will stick around, and below-average temperatures remain the theme through all of next week.

SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Cold
High: 37

SATURDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Flurries
Low: 26

SUNDAY
A wintry mix chance
Overcast and cold
High: 40

SUNDAY NIGHT
Rain/snow
Slight chance
Low: 18

