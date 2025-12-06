Cold continues, more snow possible this weekend

Another cold start to the day with temperatures dipping into the 20s and a mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday will stay overcast from morning to evening. A few flurries are possible later in the day, but there's no need to worry about anything major. Expect a chilly day with highs in the mid-30s.

Sunday brings more clouds, but the forecast becomes a bit trickier. An area of low pressure will slide through the Ohio Valley, bringing the chance for a wintry mix on Sunday morning.

WCPO Toy Team 9 Forecast

The latest weather data this morning points to mostly rain for northern Kentucky, with the potential for some wet snow in our northern counties. Even if you see snowflakes, amounts look very light, and travel impacts should stay low. Afternoon temperatures near 40.

WCPO Rain and snow chances Sunday

One thing to note, any lingering moisture on Sunday evening could transition to snow by the evening as temperatures drop.

It is a good idea to check back in with this forecast as we move through the weekend. The models have been back and forth all week on the details for Sunday, and there is still room for change. I will keep you updated as new information comes in.

Cold air will stick around, and below-average temperatures remain the theme through all of next week.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cold

High: 37

SATURDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Flurries

Low: 26

SUNDAY

A wintry mix chance

Overcast and cold

High: 40

SUNDAY NIGHT

Rain/snow

Slight chance

Low: 18

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

