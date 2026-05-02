Cold but dry for Flying Pig races

A FROST ADVISORY is out for the Tri-State. In some spots, morning lows will start closer to freezing, while most will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Once the sun comes up we see a lot of sunshine and temperatures will climb to the upper 50s for highs. That is 10° below average.

For the FLYING PIG, volunteers, the kiddos for fun runs, and any cheerleaders, remember you may all need something to stay warm. Temps will be in the low 50s most of the time. For the marathon on Sunday, it’ll be cool/cold. At the start of the 6:30 am race, it’ll be 37 degrees.

By Sunday night, the pattern begins to shift. High pressure slides east, and the wind flow out of the southwest starts to develop, bringing in more moisture and seasonal air. That’s why shower and storm chances gradually increase late Sunday into next week.

At that point, it’s a more active pattern with multiple disturbances and better moisture, leading to periodic showers and thunderstorms. Plus, the weather will see a milder trend, but more unsettled conditions later in the week.

THIS MORNING

Becoming mostly clear

Frost Advisory

Low: 37

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Chilly

High: 57

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Frost Advisory

Low: 37

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Chilly

High: 62

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