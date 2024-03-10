Cold and windy end to the weekend

Cold and windy conditions mixed with one less hour of sleep, not a great combination to wrap up the weekend.

Along with the cold we also have a chance for some wintry mix this morning. The best chance at seeing a wintry mix however will be for areas NE of Cincinnati. No accumulation is expected with the snow showers, but don't be surprised with a few flakes. Wind chills early will be some of the coldest we have seen in a while, falling as low as 20°.

Cam

The rest of the day doesn't get much better. It will be the coldest day for the near future as temperatures struggle to make the mid 40s. Look for a high around 45. Temperatures will feel even colder thanks to a strong northwest wind. Wind chills will be in the low 30s much of the day as wind gusts will be between 25 to 35 mph. Skies start off mostly cloudy, but those clouds will fade through the day with more sunshine.

Cam

From there, we will warm up nicely throughout the week. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s and we are back into the mid 60s by Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

THIS MORNING

Wintry mix for some

Staying breezy and much colder

Start: 31

TODAY

Clearing out

Colder & breezy

High: 45

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Cold

Low: 29

TOMORROW

Mostly Sunny

Warmer afternoon

High: 56

==========