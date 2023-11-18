Cold and sunny to start the weekend

It was a rainy end to the week in the Tri-State. Our official rain total for Cincinnati was .50" out at CVG.

Our weekend begins with cold sunshine. We start out in the 30s and only warm near 50 degrees. It'll stay clear at night with another cold start around freezing on Sunday morning. For Sunday, winds shift a bit and this will lead to afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s making for a perfect seasonal day.

Next week is a big travel week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Isolated showers come in on Monday later in the day but it looks like Tuesday will be a wet day across the region. As cold air comes in behind this system, it's possible that we could see a wintry mix Tuesday night. Wednesday will be dry but very windy as highs only reach the mid to low 40s!

SATURDAY

Sunshine

Chilly

High: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 31

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

More milder

High: 56

