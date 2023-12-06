Watch Now
Cold and cloudy Wednesday

Windy conditions around the corner
Jennifer Ketchmark
Posted at 4:17 AM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 04:17:50-05

It's an easy weather day, but we'll be in for some big ups and downs before we know it!

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures only warm to 40 with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. It's not out of the question to see a few flurries today.

Winds are going to pick up tomorrow, coming in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph and this moves in warmer air! We'll bounce back to 52.

Friday is another windy and warm day with a high of 58 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy, making for a pleasant day.

Temperatures rise even more on Saturday, up to around 60 degrees. We'll see the return of showers that day as a cold front eventually moves through late that night.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 33

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Cold
High: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 31

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Windy
High: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Not as cold
Low: 42

