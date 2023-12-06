Cold and cloudy Wednesday

It's an easy weather day, but we'll be in for some big ups and downs before we know it!

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures only warm to 40 with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. It's not out of the question to see a few flurries today.

Winds are going to pick up tomorrow, coming in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph and this moves in warmer air! We'll bounce back to 52.

Friday is another windy and warm day with a high of 58 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy, making for a pleasant day.

Temperatures rise even more on Saturday, up to around 60 degrees. We'll see the return of showers that day as a cold front eventually moves through late that night.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 33

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cold

High: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 31

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Windy

High: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Not as cold

Low: 42

==========