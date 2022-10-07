Cold air rolls in, frost expected tonight

It's reality check time.... colder air is making a big statement the next three days, here's what you need to know!
Temperatures are in the low 50s and upper 40s out the door this morning which isn't bad to start the day. The sky is mostly cloudy still. But during the day, the wind will pick up from the north-northwest and pull in much colder air. We'll barely warm by the noon hour up to 54 and then max out at 58-60 this afternoon. Compared to Thursday's high of 76, this is a startling difference!
But it's tonight that the bottom really falls out. We'll cool down to 37 under a clear sky. A frost advisory and freeze watch have been issued for our entire viewing area. Regardless of what your county is coded as, frost is expected under our clear sky and calm wind. More sensitive plants need to be covered up our brought inside tonight if you don't want them damaged by the cold.
Saturday will be a rain-free, sunny day but chilly. The high only highs 59 again. And again that night, frost is expected as our low drops to 36.
Sunday's forecast is looking fantastic! We'll see a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 60s. It's one of those picture perfect Fall forecasts.
Temperatures head back to milder territory next week, even getting back into the mid 70s again. Our next rain chance comes in Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 50
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy, cooler
High 59
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear and colder
Frost expected
Low: 37
SATURDAY
Sunshine
Chilly
High: 59
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear and cold again
More frost
Low: 36
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
A bit milder, ideal day
High: 65
