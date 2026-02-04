Cold air is the focus before another snow chance arrives on Friday

Welcome back to the deep freeze! Cold temperatures are once again our focus and there is one small snow chance to consider as well before the work week ends.

Temperatures start in the mid teens this morning. The sky is partly cloudy and wind chills could drop into the single digits. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout the day as temperatures only climb to 25 degrees. For early February, highs normally average closer to 41 degrees, so this is well below average.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight and temperatures will tumble fast. We should bottom out around 9 degrees. Thankfully, the wind looks relatively light if not calm, so that will limit lower wind chills.

Thursday is another cold day. The sky will be partly cloudy and the high rises to 26 degrees.

Another weather system is headed our way on Friday and it's a quick-moving Albert Clipper. I've been watching this system for several days, and most of the models have kept this system over the central portion of Ohio, focusing on Columbus to get 1-2" of snowfall. We are on the "fringe" of the event. But that doesn't rule us out for snowfall. Our eastern locations could be in for a quick, light snow on Friday. We'll continue to keep an eye on the system and will let you know if it gives us more than a half inch of snowfall. Minor is the keyword to remember.

Cold air continues to be our focus over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s on both Saturday and Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 15

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cold

Low: 9

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Chilly again

High: 26

THURSDAY NIGHT

Flurries possible

Mostly cloudy

Low: 20

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========