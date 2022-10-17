Cold air invades but could we bust out the "s" word this evening?

Sorry if that headline makes you panic a little, but the "s" word I'm talking about is indeed snow and it's something we have to consider in the next 24 hours! Let's break it down!

Our Monday forecast is turning much colder. Breezy west winds at 15 to 20 mph are driving in colder air today. This will leave us with highs in the upper 40s this afternoon but wind chills will make it feel like the low 40s. This is a drastic change from your weekend forecast. Also, it will be mostly cloudy.

Late this evening, some moisture will be coming off the Great Lakes and it's possible that we could see isolated showers that mix with snowfall. The temperature here at the surface won't even be down to freezing at that point, but the cold air above us will indeed be conducive for that mixture. Snow will not stick and is mainly a possibility for our northern towns but not what I would consider a guarantee. This isolated chance also carries into Tuesday morning.

Jennifer Ketchmark Monday evening rain/snow mix chance



A freeze warning is in effect tonight for all of the Tri-State. Crops and sensitive vegetation will be damaged or killed by these temperatures. We'll drop to 32 overnight under a mostly cloudy sky. And get this, wind chills drop to the mid 20s tonight!

Jennifer Ketchmark Freeze Warning



Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly day. We should see highs in the mid to upper 40s with wind chills in the low 40s in the afternoon hours.

While colder air is the story through Wednesday, we will start to see a nice rebound in temperatures late in the week and into the weekend. By Saturday, highs will be back in the low 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Breezy

Low: 40

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy

Much colder, feels like low 40s

High: 49

MONDAY NIGHT

Breezy and colder

Freeze warning in effect

Low: 32

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Windy again, feels like low 40s

High: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Freezing conditions again

Low: 31

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========