Cold air invades but could we bust out the "s" word this evening?

Freeze warning in effect for tonight
Fall 2022 Leaves
Doug Graf
Posted at 3:26 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 03:26:24-04

Sorry if that headline makes you panic a little, but the "s" word I'm talking about is indeed snow and it's something we have to consider in the next 24 hours! Let's break it down!

Our Monday forecast is turning much colder. Breezy west winds at 15 to 20 mph are driving in colder air today. This will leave us with highs in the upper 40s this afternoon but wind chills will make it feel like the low 40s. This is a drastic change from your weekend forecast. Also, it will be mostly cloudy.

Late this evening, some moisture will be coming off the Great Lakes and it's possible that we could see isolated showers that mix with snowfall. The temperature here at the surface won't even be down to freezing at that point, but the cold air above us will indeed be conducive for that mixture. Snow will not stick and is mainly a possibility for our northern towns but not what I would consider a guarantee. This isolated chance also carries into Tuesday morning.

Monday evening rain/snow mix chance
A freeze warning is in effect tonight for all of the Tri-State. Crops and sensitive vegetation will be damaged or killed by these temperatures. We'll drop to 32 overnight under a mostly cloudy sky. And get this, wind chills drop to the mid 20s tonight!

Freeze Warning
Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly day. We should see highs in the mid to upper 40s with wind chills in the low 40s in the afternoon hours.

While colder air is the story through Wednesday, we will start to see a nice rebound in temperatures late in the week and into the weekend. By Saturday, highs will be back in the low 70s.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Breezy
Low: 40

MONDAY
Mostly cloudy, breezy
Much colder, feels like low 40s
High: 49

MONDAY NIGHT
Breezy and colder
Freeze warning in effect
Low: 32

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Windy again, feels like low 40s
High: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Freezing conditions again
Low: 31

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

