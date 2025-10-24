Cold air continues to stick around

As a reminder The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the area until 9 a.m. This is because temperatures will be around or even below freezing for the majority of the tri-state.

The good news is, we get lots of sunshine this afternoon and temperatures warm to 58 degrees, slightly warmer than yesterday but still 5+ degrees below average. It will be another dry but chilly evening for Friday night football games.

Clouds are back for the weekend forecast. Highs will be around 60 degrees on both days. While there's still a very small chance for rain later Sunday, the Bengals game still looks dry in the early afternoon hours.

Better rain chances move in next week as we look to stay in the 50s again.

THIS MORNING

Clear sky

Freeze Warning

Low: 34

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Cool again

High: 58

TONIGHT

Clouds build

Patchy frost again

Low: 38

