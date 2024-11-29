Cold air and snow chances

It's a cold one as you head out the door with temperatures in the 20s and winds picking up. Bundle up as our next several mornings will get even colder.

Throughout the day we see mostly cloudy skies with even some flurries flying around through the afternoon. We could see a light dusting but i don't expect that to be too widespread. Temperatures reach the mid 30s.

Baron Today

Tonight we dip down to the teens for a lot of the Tri-State. Wind chills will be close to the single digits for some of the suburbs.

Tomorrow starts off cold and sunny but clouds build after the lunch hour and by the later afternoon/evening hours snow will move in.

Baron Tomorrow

As of right now it's looking like we could get a dusting to half inch for some communities. Latest models have this as a thin band so there could be a small target for accumulation.

Baron Snow

Bengals game will be cold! Bundle up if you're heading out to Paycor.

Baron Bengals

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Cold

Low: 27

TODAY

Flurries

Cold

High: 35

TONIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Even Colder

Low: 20

TOMORROW

Partly Sunny

PM Snow

High: 34

