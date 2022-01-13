Cloudy Thursday and cooling begins

The weekend forecast is starting to come into focus but first we need to get through the next few cloudy forecasts.

Our Thursday forecast looks mostly cloudy to overcast all day long. A weak area of low pressure will move through the Ohio Valley today, producing the clouds and a small temperature decrease. We'll start at 32 and warm to 43 today.

Friday is another cloudy day and cooler as northeast winds pull in cooler air. Temperatures start in the upper 20s and warm to only 37.

The confidence in Saturday's forecast continues to grow that we will not see snow. But there are still a few locations to the south/southwest where a few morning snow showers are possible. This would be minor. So the day is mostly cloudy to overcast with highs in the low 30s. The Bengals game will be dry and chilly with wind chills in the mid teens by the end of the game.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday morning snow chance



Sunday is where the questions still lie in the forecast. We saw a major shift in the weather models yesterday, some depicting snow for us on Sunday afternoon and evening. That's the going trend again today. So confidence is rising that we'll see snow on Sunday, enough to lead to issues on the roads, which could also impact the Monday morning drive. But it's too early to put numbers on this system. The least amount will accumulate to the west with the highest amount of snow to the southeast again.

MORNING RUSH

Dry, mild start

Mostly cloudy to overcast

High: 43

THURSDAY

Cloudy sky

A bit cooler

High: 43

THURSDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Cool

Low: 29

FRIDAY

Cloudy sky

Cooler

High: 37

FRIDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Slight snow chance

Low: 22

