Could it snow Saturday?

When it comes to the forecast, there is always the "next system" to talk about and this time of year, that's all about snow!

The bulk of our work week is dry but we are eyeing an Alberta Clipper for Friday night and Saturday that could produce snow locally.

Jennifer Ketchmark Monitoring Saturday snow chance



Per usual, I have to give the disclaimer that it's still 5 days out and there are elements that will likely change in the forecast. But I wanted to give you a heads up!

Currently, the several extended weather models, like the GFS, Canadian and Euro are all showing an clipper dipping down into the United States, including the Ohio Valley starting Friday night and into Saturday. Just how long this moisture sticks around into the day is a bit questionable. But with the way temperatures are trending, moisture in the morning should be snow. If it lingers into the afternoon, we might see a wintry mix.

After watching Alberta Clippers for years and years, we know that these systems typically aren't huge snow producers. And the track typically goes from northwest to southeast, diving into our area with colder air. The track can be very narrow, so if this system dives more through Illinois and Indiana and not us, then that would impact our snow chances greatly.

We are watching it and I'll have updates all week long!

