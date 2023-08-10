Cloudy start to Thursday

Rain moved out quickly overnight and this leaves us with drier conditions for the morning drive!

The sky will be cloudy as we start the day and temperatures are in the mid 60s. With time today, the cloud deck will break up but not until around the noon hour. Then the sky turns partly cloudy as temperatures warm to the low 80s.

The sky will be mostly clear tonight with a low of 67.

Friday's forecast is another easy one, just a little bit warmer. Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. If you are going to the Bengals preseason game at 7 p.m., the forecast looks great! Temperatures will be in the mid 80s at kickoff.

Storm chances will be in at times this weekend but it's not a washout. Currently, it looks like our best chance for showers and storms will be Friday night into Saturday morning. A lot of the day Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. We could see isolated showers and storms redeveloping in the afternoon but this would be brief. It will be a humid day.

Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Drying out

Low: 67

THURSDAY

Cloudy morning

Partly cloudy afternoon

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 87

FRIDAY NIGHT

Chance for storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 70

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========