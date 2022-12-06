Watch Now
Dense fog advisory until noon

Cloudy, misty and rainy
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:07 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 05:38:00-05

First up this morning, a dense fog advisory has been issued for much of the Tri-State until noon. This is a bit longer than we typically see for a fog advisory and that's due to the overly saturated air not only producing fog but also persistent mist. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.

Temperatures start in the mid-40s and warm to 54 degrees this afternoon. The sky is going to be overcast and we'll basically see mist or light rain throughout the day.

Scattered showers and isolated storms move through the Tri-State in the overnight hours. Severe weather is not expected but this is our best chance to see a few downpours and those rumbles of thunder.

The best chance for rain on Wednesday is prior to 5 a.m. and then the chance is lower throughout the rest of the day. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees.

More rounds of rain are likely to move through our area on Thursday and Friday as another area of low pressure impacts the same area again. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s.

For the weekend ahead, we'll get a break from the rain but temperatures slip back to the mid-40s.

MORNING RUSH
Areas of fog and mist
Dense fog advisory
Low: 45

TUESDAY
Cloudy, foggy
Mist, light rain
High: 54

TUESDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers
Isolated thunderstorms
Low: 50

WEDNESDAY
Overcast
To mostly cloudy
High: 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Staying mild
Low: 45

