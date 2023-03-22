Cloudy day but when will it rain?

We are going to see a lot more cloud cover for our Wednesday forecast. And there are a few rain opportunities. But I will say this, it's not a washout so you can absolutely get outside today without big rain issues.

The sky is overcast this morning with a low of 44, making for a milder start. We'll see some isolated, light showers developing through the morning drive, but it's hit or miss. Many locations won't get rain this morning at the peak rush.

WCPO Isolated morning showers on Wednesday



It will be mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the rest of the day as temperatures rise to 53 degrees. When it comes to the rain, the chance is there for an isolated shower but I don't expect to see much on the radar at any given time.

Thursday's forecast starts with a low of 52 degrees and we'll warm to 70 that afternoon as winds pick up from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. But when it comes to rain, we'll see very little throughout the day. The best chance for rain comes in Thursday evening and Thursday night as a cold front settles into the Ohio Valley.

WCPO Heavy rain starts Thursday night



Rain is then THE story for Friday. Rounds of rain are likely all day Friday. This is a true washout type of forecast. The intensity of rain will be heavy at times, producing 2 inches of rain, if not more in the Tri-State. Some models are showing up to 3 inches of rain. Flooding will be possible, especially in low lying areas or flood prone areas. Friday's high ends up around 60.

WCPO Heavy rain concerns for Friday



Hit or miss rain chances will continue through the first half of our Saturday forecast before drying out that afternoon. Saturday's high will be in the low 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy sky

Isolated showers

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy and mild

Slight rain chances

High: 53

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Spotty light rainfall

Cloudy

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, warmer

Evening showers return

High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms likely

Heavy at times

Low: 53

