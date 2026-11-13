Cloudy, colder and sprinkles for Friday

What a dreary day!
The sky will be overcast for our Friday forecast with cooler temperatures and light rain at times. But with highs only in the mid 40s, that's a cold rain!
Temperatures start at 37 degrees this morning with areas of mist and drizzle. We'll warm to 45 by the noon hour and stay around 45 for the rest of the daylight hours. Isolated showers will show up more on the radar this afternoon between 1 to 7 p.m.
Tonight will be colder! Temperatures drop to 29-31 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.
Our weekend forecast will be chilly and several degrees below average. Highs on Saturday only reach 47 degrees and Sunday brings about a high of 49 degrees. But at least the weekend will be dry!
For the Bengals game on Sunday evening, it's going to be cold! Temperatures will be in the low 40s at kickoff.
We'll see a very slow warmup next week and not much rain in the forecast at all. Highs late in the week will get back into the low 60s, providing a bit more comfort in the afternoon hours.
MORNING RUSH
Overcast, drizzle
Colder
Low: 38
FRIDAY
Overcast, cool
Isolated showers
High: 45
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clouds move out
Cold
Low: 31
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Chilly
High: 47
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 33
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Below average
High: 49
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