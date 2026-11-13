Cloudy, colder and sprinkles for Friday

What a dreary day!

The sky will be overcast for our Friday forecast with cooler temperatures and light rain at times. But with highs only in the mid 40s, that's a cold rain!

Temperatures start at 37 degrees this morning with areas of mist and drizzle. We'll warm to 45 by the noon hour and stay around 45 for the rest of the daylight hours. Isolated showers will show up more on the radar this afternoon between 1 to 7 p.m.

Tonight will be colder! Temperatures drop to 29-31 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

Our weekend forecast will be chilly and several degrees below average. Highs on Saturday only reach 47 degrees and Sunday brings about a high of 49 degrees. But at least the weekend will be dry!

For the Bengals game on Sunday evening, it's going to be cold! Temperatures will be in the low 40s at kickoff.

We'll see a very slow warmup next week and not much rain in the forecast at all. Highs late in the week will get back into the low 60s, providing a bit more comfort in the afternoon hours.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast, drizzle

Colder

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Overcast, cool

Isolated showers

High: 45

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Cold

Low: 31

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Chilly

High: 47

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 33

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Below average

High: 49

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