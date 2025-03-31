Cloudy and cooler Monday forecast

Storms have exited the area, and we will be left with a lot of cloud cover for the start of the work week. But there is more rain and storm activity on the horizon this week.

Our Monday forecast is overcast, with steady temperatures in the low 50s for much of the day. Winds are coming from the northwest at 5 to 12 mph behind the cold front.

Clouds will decrease tonight as temperatures drop to 35 degrees.

We will get back to mostly sunny conditions on Tuesday. Temperatures are still going to be a little below average, but 56 and mostly sunny makes for a rather decent afternoon.

Wednesday will turn much warmer and windy as we prepare for another round of showers and storms. Temperatures will warm to 77 on Wednesday with a southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph. Storms will develop with the next cold front, but it looks like this will be an overnight system.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area at an enhanced risk of severe storms yet again. Specifically, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will be possible with this system.

WCPO Wednesday night risk of severe storms



MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Dry

Low: 48

MONDAY

Overcast

Steady temperatures

High: 54

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cooler

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Cool and dry

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 46

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

