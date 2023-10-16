Cloudy and cool Monday, when warmth returns

Light rain fell overnight so you'll notice that the yard is wet this morning. But thankfully, most of the overnight rain will be off to the south by the time we hit the main morning drive.

Temperatures start in the mid 40s and only warm to 55 today. The sky is going to be overcast most of the day, giving us another dreary looking sky in the Tri-State. I can't ruled out an isolated, light shower at times, but most of the day should be dry. Winds will still come in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday's forecast is partly cloudy and dry with a high of 61, still keeping us on the cool side.

Wednesday warms to 68 for a more typical October day with a partly cloudy sky.

We'll see another chance for rain this week on Thursday evening as a cold front comes into the Ohio Valley. And behind it, another cool down!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Isolated showers

Low: 46

MONDAY

Cloudy, cool

Isolated showers

High: 55

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 46

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight chance

High: 61

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 44

