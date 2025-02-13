Cloudy and colder forecast

Rain is moving out of the Tri-State early this morning, leaving the roads wet for now. Temperatures are falling to around 30 degrees.

The sky will be overcast all day, making it very difficult for temperatures to rise. This afternoon, we'll reach near 32 to 33 degrees. Winds are coming in from the west at 10 to 20 mph.

The sky will clear tonight, and we'll cool to 17 degrees for a chilly night.

Friday's forecast is quiet, with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 36 degrees.

The weekend forecast will focus on rainfall. The National Weather Service has issued an areal flood watch from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Heavy rainfall could flood rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Two to three inches of rain are possible.

WCPO Areal Flood Advisory



