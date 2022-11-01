Clouds to start the day

Rain is moving away from the Tri-State this morning but we are still experiencing a lot of cloud cover from this system. It isn't out of the question that we could get a little drizzle this morning under this overcast sky.

Temperatures start in the mid 50s and warm to 67 this afternoon. This will be pleasant and when paired with a few more rays of sunshine later this afternoon, it will make for a gorgeous Fall day.

The sky is mostly clear tonight and we'll cool to 48.

A few more clouds will move in for Wednesday's forecast but this doesn't slow down our nice temperature trend. We'll still warm to 68.

Jennifer Ketchmark Warm stretch of days for early November



Then comes the warmer air! We'll jump into the low 70s on Thursday and mid 70s on Friday. Both days will be mostly sunny and it's abnormally warm for early November! We normally average highs around 60 by this time in the season.

We are still monitoring the weekend forecast for rain and it looks like Sunday is once again the day that will be cloudy and rainy. We could even get some rumbles of thunder on Sunday too.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Drizzle possible

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 67

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Pleasant

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Mild again

Low: 47

