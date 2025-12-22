Clouds roll back in with light showers later in the day

Here we are in the week of Christmas and there is nothing in the forecast that feels like a traditional winter day or the holiday ahead. But we'll make the best of it as we always do!
The sky starts mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures improve to 48 this afternoon as the sky turns overcast. There's an area of low pressure passing through the Great Lakes region today and it's bringing in the clouds and eventually a small rain chance. The chance for sprinkles begins around 5 p.m. and will continue into the overnight hours.
The sky will be overcast tonight with a few sprinkles through 4 a.m. But by the time most people wake up Tuesday morning, all the rain will be done and roads will be dry. Temperatures cool to 43 tonight.
Tuesday's forecast will be cloudy. But the deck of clouds doesn't keep temperatures down. We'll end up with highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday's outlook is very similar to what we will see today. The bulk of the day is dry and mostly cloudy with milder temperatures. Highs increase to the mid 50s again. And then in the evening, isolated showers return again.
And then it's to Christmas Day. The sky will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers as temperatures climb to the low 60s.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 27
MONDAY
Turning overcast
Isolated evening showers
High: 48
MONDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers
Cloudy
Low: 43
TUESDAY
Cloudy sky
Warmer
High: 56
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 40
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports