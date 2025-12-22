Clouds roll back in with light showers later in the day

Here we are in the week of Christmas and there is nothing in the forecast that feels like a traditional winter day or the holiday ahead. But we'll make the best of it as we always do!

The sky starts mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures improve to 48 this afternoon as the sky turns overcast. There's an area of low pressure passing through the Great Lakes region today and it's bringing in the clouds and eventually a small rain chance. The chance for sprinkles begins around 5 p.m. and will continue into the overnight hours.

WCPO Sprinkles Monday evening

The sky will be overcast tonight with a few sprinkles through 4 a.m. But by the time most people wake up Tuesday morning, all the rain will be done and roads will be dry. Temperatures cool to 43 tonight.

Tuesday's forecast will be cloudy. But the deck of clouds doesn't keep temperatures down. We'll end up with highs in the mid 50s.

WCPO Highs Tuesday

Wednesday's outlook is very similar to what we will see today. The bulk of the day is dry and mostly cloudy with milder temperatures. Highs increase to the mid 50s again. And then in the evening, isolated showers return again.

And then it's to Christmas Day. The sky will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers as temperatures climb to the low 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 27

MONDAY

Turning overcast

Isolated evening showers

High: 48

MONDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Cloudy

Low: 43

TUESDAY

Cloudy sky

Warmer

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 40

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========