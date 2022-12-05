Clouds roll back in quickly today

If you are wanting to see a little sunshine this week, this morning is about your only window of opportunity. After that, the forecast story is about clouds and rounds of rainfall.

Monday morning starts with a partly cloudy sky and chilly temperatures in the upper 20s. Around the noon hour, clouds will move in quickly from the southwest and blanket the Tri-State. It stays overcast for the rest of the day with a high around 47 degrees.

Rain is back into the forecast starting tonight but it's not a big, soaking event. Any showers in the overnight hours will be isolated and light. Lows tonight really don't drop. We'll hold steady in the mid 40s.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday's cold front



Tuesday will be an overcast day with highs in the low 50s. A stalled out front will be sitting over our area. This ensures that we'll see some cloud cover and it holds the potential for rainfall. But that still doesn't guarantee rain for all locations. Spotty, light showers will be possible during the day. But when it's not raining, expect clouds.

Low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley early Wednesday morning, bringing one of the more widespread rain chances this week. But this will be early in the day. For the rest of Wednesday, scattered showers will be focused more in northern Kentucky with clouds elsewhere. Wednesday's high increases to 59 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 26

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

To overcast

High: 47

MONDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Isolated light rain

Low: 42

TUESDAY

Overcast

Spotty, light rain

High: 53

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Overcast, mild

Low: 52

