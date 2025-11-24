Clouds roll back in, next it's about when rain starts to fall

First up this morning, we need to talk about fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of the Tri-State until 10 a.m. A few of our northern counties are not included in the advisory; however, areas of fog are also possible in those regions.

WCPO Dense Fog Advisory

Temperatures start in the mid 30s today for a chilly start to the day. The sky will be mostly cloudy once the fog dissipates. We'll then look at mostly cloudy conditions throughout the rest of the day as temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

Moisture is building to our west today and this will start to show up as isolated showers later this evening. At this point, it should be after 5 p.m. and any rain that falls for the rest of the evening is isolated and light.

WCPO Isolated showers Monday evening

It's overnight that showers start to move in and make more of an impact. Rain will be widespread before the sun rises on Tuesday. The Tuesday morning drive will be wet.

The rain story on Tuesday evolves with time. The morning rain is widespread and much more impactful. We'll probably see some slowdowns on the roads. But by the afternoon, showers pull back to just isolated cells and it's very light precipitation too. While the roads still may be wet by the evening drive, you shouldn't be facing constant showers like the morning activity. Highs on Tuesday end up around 60.

WCPO Tuesday morning rainfall

Once the cold front passes, colder air will be taking over and you'll feel this first-hand on Wednesday. We'll start Wednesday morning with the mildest air of the day with temperatures in the upper 40s. From there, breezy west winds will start moving in colder air throughout the day. We'll eventually slide into the low 40s that afternoon and into the upper 30s for the evening timeframe.

Wednesday is a big travel day for so many across the country. Locally, roads will be dry and the sky will be mostly cloudy.

Colder air will take over for Thanksgiving Day! Temperatures top out in the upper 30s with a mostly sunny sky.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Otherwise mostly cloudy

Low: 35

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 56

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Steady temperatures

Low: 49

TUESDAY

Rain likely

Overcast

High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain ends

Mostly cloudy, cooling

Low: 43

