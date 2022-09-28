Clouds return today and temperatures stay cool

It's another cool start to the day with lows in the mid to low 40s. There will be a few towns that dip into the upper 30s as well.

The sky will turn mostly cloudy this morning and we'll stay mostly cloudy into the early afternoon. This is due to a weak cold front passing well to our northeast, but the clouds make it here. Temperatures will be slower to warm today, only topping out in the low 60s.

Later this evening and overnight, the sky turns mostly clear again and we'll cool to 45 degrees.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny and comfortable day. The high increases to 67 for a touch more warmth. By the time the Bengals take the field at Paycor Stadium, it will be cooling. It wouldn't be a bad idea to have a jacket or hooded sweatshirt ready for the game Thursday evening.

Jennifer Ketchmark Bengals Forecast



Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with a high of 71. Saturday is trending drier as well with a high of 70 under a mostly cloudy sky. It's possible that later in the day that a few showers associated with Ian end up locally.

Sunday is the day that the remnants of Ian could end up bringing rounds of showers to our area. But again, that still depends on the path of this huge system so keep checking back for updates.

MORNING RUSH

Clouds increase

Cool start

Low: 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 63

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry and cool

Low: 46

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========