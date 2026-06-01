Clouds return for Monday, but does that mean we'll see rainfall?

It's the first day of June!

Our Monday forecast actually starts off with a quick rain chance. Light rain is moving from northwest to southeast early this morning. Most of this activity should wrap up by 9 to 10 a.m. The sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

WCPO Morning sprinkles

We'll see a mostly cloudy sky for the morning hours and then clouds will move out, getting us back to partly cloudy conditions for the afternoon hours. We'll warm to 77 degrees. Normal for the first day of June is around 79 degrees, so we are in the ballpark!

WCPO Monday afternoon highs

The sky will be mostly clear tonight and we'll cool to 56 degrees.

Dry weather will continue to dominate the forecast story for the rest of the work week. High pressure is settling in from Canada and this will ensure sunshine and slowly rising temperatures. We'll warm to the low 80s by the end of the week. Humidity will remain low!

The next chance for rain doesn't return to our area until Sunday's forecast.

WCPO Tuesday dry weather setup

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

A few sprinkles

Low: 60

MONDAY

Mostly to partly cloudy

Sprinkles possible

High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 56

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Breezy

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 54

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