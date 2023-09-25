Clouds return, but does this mean rain is coming?

The sky will be mostly cloudy to start the day Monday and in this deck of clouds, we are looking at a small rain chance. But realistically, most of us will not see rain this morning, let alone throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures are in the low 60s.

We'll warm to 72 by noon and then up to 78 for a high at 4 p.m. The sky will slowly turn partly cloudy. As we look ahead to this evening, it's going to be a great night for football! At 8 p.m., temperatures will be in the low 70s and we'll cool to the mid 60s by 11 p.m. The forecast will be dry for the game at Paycor Stadium.

Tonight temperatures drop to 59 with a partly cloudy sky.

Most of our Tuesday forecast is partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures warm to 80. It's later Tuesday evening that isolated showers start to move into the area ahead of our next area of low pressure. Rain chances start around 6 p.m. in our Indiana counties and then it slowly pushes east.

We are finally looking at the chance for scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday. An area of low pressure is moving through the Ohio Valley very slowly. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s both days.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 61

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly sunny

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Refreshing

Low: 59

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated evening showers

High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 60

