Clouds return and monitoring snow chances later in the week

Clouds will be rolling back into the Ohio Valley this week and eventually, the forecast story turns to snow chances ahead of Christmas!

Our Monday forecast starts in the upper teens as clouds move back into the area. The sky will be mostly cloudy today, if not completely overcast for some. Temperatures warm to 35 degrees.

Tuesday's forecast is another mostly cloudy outlook with a high in the low 40s. You can basically rinse and repeat for Wednesday too.

But the forecast gets more dynamic and interesting starting Thursday. Low pressure will be out to the west and ahead of it, we could see spotty showers later in the day as temperatures warm to 43 degrees. It's in the overnight hours that temperatures will drop sharply, switching rain over to snowfall. This could impact travel Friday morning with less than a few inches of snow on the ground. Then, additional wrap around snow will continue with very windy conditions during the day on Friday.

How much more snow we get that day is still coming into focus, but there is zero doubt that it will be significantly colder and very wind. Temperatures will only warm to the upper teens on Friday. Winds will be in from the west at 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

What we'll be focusing in on over the next few days is how much snow falls in the Thursday night through Friday evening timeframe. But if you are planning to travel that day, keep in mind we could have enough snow to impact travel and it should stick to the pavement.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 18

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Dry and cold

High: 35

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 25

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry, chilly

Low: 24

