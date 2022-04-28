Clouds return and when we could see rain

Clouds are back today and rain chances start to sneak back in to the Ohio Valley. There's a chance for rain nearly every day going forward, but each is unique and it's own story! Let's get into it!

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near the 60 degree mark this afternoon. We'll see a some very light rain developing later this afternoon/evening, mainly north of the Ohio River. This rain should be isolated with a lot of towns staying dry.

Friday is another mostly cloudy day with a high of 62. Again, rain chances come in for the late afternoon and evening time frame. This is a more likely chance as the warm front finally starts to lift to the north. Most locations should see rain.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Evening Rain



Warmer air is finally back for the weekend! Highs jump back to the upper 60s on Saturday and the mid 70s on Sunday. The key is: when will it rain.

While there is an isolated rain chance (30%) during the day on Saturday, it's not a guaranteed potential for rain at a set window. A lot of the day will be dry but it wouldn't be a bad idea to check the radar if you have outdoor plans. Any rain should be short-lived.

The most likely chance for rain over the weekend is Saturday night into Sunday morning. There are still some differences in the weather models regarding how much rain is still around Sunday morning for the Flying Pig Marathon. I would say there's still a chance, but if it exits quickly enough, it may dry out earlier for runners.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Chilly again

Low: 39

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated evening rain

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Not as cold, slight chance

Low: 45

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Evening rain likely

High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Milder

Low: 50

