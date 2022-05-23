Clouds hold on for another day

Despite the cool start to the week, more summer-like weather will be here just in time for Memorial Day weekend. But until then, we have a few items to discuss for the work week.

First up, today's forecast stays mostly cloudy. Temperatures start around 50 and warm to 67 this afternoon. Seasonal is closer to 76.

Tuesday is a more typical late-May forecast with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 76.

Low pressure will come up from Texas on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms to both days. We are looking at another storm setup where very heavy rain could be produced by some of our storm cells and severe weather chances could come into play. So keep checking back for the latest on both days.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday low pressure system



Friday's rain is iffy at this point, but with a high of only 73, it will be a cooler day.

And good news holds for the opening weekend to summer. It looks like temperatures will be around 80 on Saturday, 85 on Sunday and 87 on Monday with no rain indications at this point.

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy sky

Cooler

Low: 50

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Dry and cool

High: 67

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High:77

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Warmer

Low: 64

