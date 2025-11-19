Clouds hang around today there's more rain headed our way soon

Talk about a soaker! We ended up with 1.85" of rainfall on Tuesday. Thankfully, rain is not in the forecast today.

The sky will be overcast for our Wednesday outlook. Temperatures start in the low 40s and warm to around 53 degrees. The sky should be overcast almost all day long. We could also see some patchy fog developing in the morning hours, but at this point, it's not dense enough to lead to a dense fog advisory.

WCPO Highs on Wednesday

The sky stays overcast tonight as well. Temperatures will cool to the mid-40s and winds will be calm.

Clouds will again dominate the weather story on Thursday. Low pressure is developing out to the west, and it will eventually bring back rainfall, but it's the clouds that make the statement again. We'll warm to 58 degrees.

Later Thursday afternoon and evening, we'll see a few sprinkles on the radar, but in general, most locations won't see rain on Thursday. The better chance moves in that night and into Friday's forecast.

Friday is another day that's a washout. Rain will be around for the morning drive and scattered activity will continue throughout the afternoon. Temperatures increase to the upper 50s. We could get 0.30" to 0.50" of rain.

WCPO Friday morning rainfall

WCPO Rainfall totals from Friday

And the weekend is looking great! The newest weather models in clear out the rainfall for Saturday, meaning we'll see a partly cloudy day with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 58 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Patchy fog

Low: 42

WEDNESDAY

Overcast

Drizzle possible

High: 53

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Not too cold

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Milder

High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty, light showers

Overcast

Low: 52

