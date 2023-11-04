Clouds for today along with warmer temperatures

A weak system is passing to our north right now this has increased our cloud cover and will throw us a chance for a spotty shower this morning. If any rain does fall, it will be light and more of a drizzle. This will give us mostly cloudy conditions through the early part of today then the system moves east and we see sunshine and highs will make it to the low 60s.
With clear skies into tonight, temperatures will stay seasonal and fall into the mid 40s.
Sunday is a pleasant day for us with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures start in the mid 40s and warm to the low to mid 60s. Plus, it looks good for the Bengals game on Sunday night.
THIS MORNING
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance for a shower
Low: 41
TODAY
Mostly/Partly Cloudy
After early clouds & slight chance
High: 62
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy
Milder
Low: 45
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Pleasant
High: 63
