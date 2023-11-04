Watch Now
Clouds for today along with warmer temperatures

Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend
Posted at 4:16 AM, Nov 04, 2023
A weak system is passing to our north right now this has increased our cloud cover and will throw us a chance for a spotty shower this morning. If any rain does fall, it will be light and more of a drizzle. This will give us mostly cloudy conditions through the early part of today then the system moves east and we see sunshine and highs will make it to the low 60s.

With clear skies into tonight, temperatures will stay seasonal and fall into the mid 40s.

Sunday is a pleasant day for us with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures start in the mid 40s and warm to the low to mid 60s. Plus, it looks good for the Bengals game on Sunday night.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance for a shower

Low: 41

TODAY

Mostly/Partly Cloudy

After early clouds & slight chance

High: 62

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Milder

Low: 45

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Pleasant

High: 63

