Clouds decrease and cold air lingers

It's a winter coat kind of day!

Temperatures start in the upper 20s with a mostly cloudy sky. We also saw flurries overnight in our eastern locations but that should be wrapped up before the main morning drive. High pressure is moving into the area today so we'll end up with more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures only warm to 40 degrees.

The sky will be mostly clear tonight with a low of 40.

Tuesday's forecast is looking nice! High pressure is here for the day. That means a mostly sunny sky and a light wind. We'll warm to 47 degrees.

Overall, the workweek forecast is relatively quiet. We don't have any precipitation chances for numerous days and temperatures will be near seasonal levels in the mid to upper 40s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 29

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 40

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 29

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

A bit warmer

High: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 29

