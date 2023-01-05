Clouds build back in today

The sky is mostly clear as we start the day and that means we'll get to see a little bit of sunshine for a few hours. But clouds are going to roll back in quickly, getting back to a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures warm to 46 today which is noticeably cooler than how we've started 2023.

A weak area of low pressure is passing to our north later this evening and this is the primary reason for the cloud cover increase today. It will produce some snowfall north of I-70 and potentially even brings some very minor accumulations north of our area. But locally, this should mainly pass as light rain and mix with a little snow this evening between 6 p.m. to midnight. Lingering flurries are possible going into Friday morning.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday evening



This system is bringing in colder air for Friday. We'll start Friday at 31 degrees and warm to 40. The sky will be mostly cloudy Friday.

We are still monitoring rain chances for the weekend. The latest models have slowed down rain on Saturday. This means we are trending toward a mostly cloudy day with rain chances coming in for the evening hours and overnight. Sunday we could see some isolated, wrap around showers from this same system but it doesn't look like a washout type of day. Highs will be around 41 on Saturday and 48 on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Colder

Low: 36

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny morning

Mostly cloudy afternoon

High: 46

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Wintry mix chance

Low: 31

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Colder

High: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 30

