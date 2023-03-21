Clouds build and rain returns this evening

Clouds are moving back into the Tri-State today as we get ready for rain chances. And it's not just a one day thing, we'll be looking at a string of rainy days.

The sky is partly cloudy this morning with a low of 28 degrees. We'll warm to 48 by the noon hour and then up to 56 this afternoon as the sky turns mostly cloudy. Most of the daylight hours will be dry. Rain comes into play later in the day. The leading edge of light rain will come into our western locations by 6 p.m. Then, spotty, light rain will push east over the evening hours. Hit or miss light showers will continue overnight too. Tonight we only cool to 42 degrees.

Rain chances will be around on Wednesday but it's not a total washout type of forecast. We'll warm to the mid 50s. When it comes to rain, expect to see the occasional shower on the radar but never anything widespread nor will the rain last long. This potential for spotty rain is around much of the day.

A slow moving cold front will be off to our northwest on Thursday. This helps temperatures rise quickly, topping out near 70 degrees in the afternoon hours. We will see spotty rain chances as well.

But heavier rain is coming. A system stalls over the Ohio Valley on Friday and it's going to lead to several rounds of rainfall which will be very heavy at times. We could be looking at 2 to 3 inches of rainfall, if not more. This could lead to a flooding risk starting Thursday night through Friday night.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Evening showers after 6 p.m.

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered light rain showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 42

WEDNESDAY

Spotty showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 55

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy, warmer

Slight chance

Low: 52

