Clouds build ahead of rain chance

It's another mild day in the Ohio Valley but you'll notice a few changes, the wind and increasing clouds!

The sky starts clear this morning with a low of 34 degrees. We'll warm quickly today as highs push into the low 60s this afternoon. Clouds will slowly increase throughout the day. But a partly cloudy afternoon with a breezy southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph still doesn't sound too bad! Late February highs should be closer to 45 degrees.

A warm front will lift through the area tonight, producing isolated showers, especially north of the Ohio River.

We'll start Thursday with isolated showers and an overcast sky. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s too. Rain activity is limited on the radar prior to the noon hour and then it will start to ramp up between 2 and 8 p.m. The cold front will come through, producing showers, some downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50" to 1" of rain. This comes down quickly, so get ready for wet roads and slow downs for the evening rush.

WCPO Thursday morning rain



WCPO Thursday early afternoon rain



WCPO Thursday evening rain



Colder air spills in behind the rain, but it's not a drastic drop in temperatures. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 52 degrees.

Another weak cold front moves through Friday night and this will usher in colder air for Saturday. We could also see a few flurries early Saturday morning as the front pushes to the south.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Not as cold

Low: 34

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny to

Partly cloudy

High: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 46

THURSDAY

Showers likely

Heavier afternoon rain

High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cooling down

Low: 37

