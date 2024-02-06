Clouds around for Tuesday morning

Clouds are back to start our Tuesday forecast. This deck of clouds will slowly decrease from east to west today and it will take some time to see rays of sunshine.
Tuesday starts with an overcast sky and temperatures around the freezing mark. By noon, clouds will have decreased in our eastern towns, but still cloudy to the west. Temperatures will be around 39. Then this afternoon, more sunshine will be seen as temperatures warm to 49.
The sky will be mostly clear tonight with a low of 29 degrees.
Wednesday will be another gorgeous day. We'll warm to 53 with a partly cloudy sky.
Clouds increase a bit more on Thursday as moisture starts to increase. We'll see highs in the upper 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.
Light rain falls Thursday night into Friday morning but it's not a lot of precipitation with less than .25" of rain possible. Some additional light rain should redevelop Friday afternoon and evening.
MORNING RUSH
Cloudy sky
Dry
Low: 32
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 49
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool
Low: 29
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Dry and mild
High: 53
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase
Milder
Low: 39
