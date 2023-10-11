Clouds are back with a small rain chance

After a few days of sunshine, the visual out your window is going to look a little different today.

The morning starts with a mostly clear sky and chilly temperatures. The lowest temperatures will be to the north as we start the day as a FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 9 a.m. Elsewhere, low temperatures will range from 37 to 40 degrees.

Clouds will move in quickly today as a warm front develops to our south. It will turn mostly cloudy for the afternoon hours as temperatures rise to 69 degrees. There's still a small rain chance as the warm front gets closer to us, but few locations will actually see rain. This precipitation potential is only around from 2 to 8 p.m. but again, just a few light showers passing if we even see that!

It will be a much warmer night due to more clouds and a south wind. We'll only cool to 54 tonight.

Thursday will be a warm warmer day for us with plenty of sunshine again and highs in the upper 70s.

The next cold front will move in late Friday night. Ahead of it on Friday, temperatures still rise to the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Then showers fall Friday night as temperatures tumble!

The weekend will be cloudy, breezy and cool with occasional showers. Rain chances are best on Saturday as spotty light rain passes through the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be in the low 60s. Isolated shower chances continue on Sunday with clouds and a high of only 57 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Frost to the north

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Clouds build

Slight afternoon rain chance

High: 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 54

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 57

