Clouds are back today and rain is on the way for Sunday

Welcome to the weekend! The heat will still be here today but there are several chances that you'll notice in the forecast over the next 48 hours, so let's dive into it!

The first big chance is all the cloud cover we'll see this morning. The sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60s. We'll stay mostly cloudy into the early afternoon. Then clouds start to break up, giving us a partly cloudy sky. This cloud cover does not slow down the heat. Temperatures still rise to the upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity isn't too noticeable yet.

Sunday starts on the warm side at 64 degrees and it will feel stickier outside. The sky will be mostly cloudy too. It's in the late morning and early afternoon that isolated showers and storms start moving into our area. This isn't a guaranteed rain chance for every location, but it's the best chance we've seen in a week. The high on Sunday still rises to the mid 80s.

Then on Monday, you'll start to notice that the heat isn't as big of an issue. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 70s, giving us a seasonal start to Fall. We'll also see scattered shower chances during the day on Monday, especially in the later afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances will continue through much of the week!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 66

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 88

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry and more humid

Low: 64

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty showers and storms

High: 85

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Spotty shower chances

Low: 65

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========