Clouds build and rain returns later this evening

Warmer air is still moving into the Tri-State and it's going to give us a pleasant day. But take advantage of it today because another taste of winter is showing up quickly!

Temperatures start in the low 30s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures warm to low 50 by noon and then up to 58 by 4 p.m. It will be another noticeable rise in temperatures as the sky turns mostly cloudy. Winds will also pick up from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

While rain is in the forecast today, it doesn't come into play until later this evening. For most of us this will be after sunset. Isolated showers begin around 7-8 p.m. with the most likely and widespread rain from midnight to 5 a.m. Isolated showers continue for Friday morning and up through almost midday.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday evening rainfall



Jennifer Ketchmark Friday morning light rain



While we'll see a little rain for the first half of Friday, the temperature is something you should look at. We'll technically see a high of 52 degrees but that happens around sunrise. Temperatures then fall to the low 40s closer to the noon hour and barely move back up for the rest of the day. It's going to be cloudy and windy too as this colder air invades.

WCPO St. Patrick's Day Forecast



Saturday morning we are back to that winter feeling with a high of 38 and only 37 on Sunday. We could also see some flurries on Saturday.

Warmer air will come back next with very little rain in the forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 32

THURSDAY

Turning mostly cloudy

Evening showers

High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Overcast, breezy

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Early showers, cloudy

Falling temperatures

High 8 AM: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 27

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========