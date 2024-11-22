Cincinnati sets record for snow Thursday, what issues linger into Friday

We saw two noteworthy things on Thursday.



Cincinnati finally made it to the freezing mark for the first time this season We set a record for snowfall at 2", the previous record was 0.3" in 1956

What a way to kick off winter weather! Most of the snow that came down on Thursday melted on the roads as we expected with only some brief accumulations when snowfall rates increased. As of early Friday morning, we are seeing just wet conditions on area streets and highways. Pavement temperatures are still around 35 to 37 degrees and this should be the case through the morning rush.

The 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day has ended. If we see any travel-related issues, it would only be isolated and due to wet conditions. Widespread refreeze is not expected.

Temperatures slowly rise today, warming to 39 by the noon hour and then up to 43 later this afternoon. The sky will be overcast and the wind breezy from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Isolated showers will pass this afternoon, but any rain we get will be very light.

The sky is still mostly cloudy on Saturday with a few more pops of sun coming out later that day. Temperatures improve to 48 degrees.

Sunday is partly cloudy with a high of 54 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Some mist and flurries at times

Low: 32

FRIDAY

Overcast sky

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 43

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 38

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 48

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 34

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

A bit milder

High: 54

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========